BJP-led Maha Yuti locks horns with Maha Vikas Aghadi over Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Mumbai: The redevelopment of Dharavi - one of the biggest slum clusters of the world in Mumbai - has become a bone of contention between the ruling BJP-led Maha Yuti (MY) and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra.
The Gautam Adani-led Adani Group has won the bid for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) and Adani Realty would be executing the project with an initial investment of Rs 5,069 crore.
The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) is the nodal agency for the project.
During the just-concluded Nagpur winter session of the Maharashtra legislature, the MVA comprising Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) group and Sharad Pawar-led NCP group raked up the issue of DRP.
Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray himself led a foot march and rally comprising several anti-BJP parties and groups from Dharavi to the Adani Group office at the Bandra Kurla Complex during which he hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
”The police personnel, conservancy workers and mill workers should get the houses. I am not against the development…but this is the biggest Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) scam in the world. Adani (Group) has secured Rs 100 crores worth TDR," Thackeray said and also added that minimum 500 sq ft flats should be given.
Dharavi MLA and former minister Prof Varsha Gaikwad, who is the President of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC), is among those on the forefront of the protests.
“The redevelopment project is a ploy of the state and central government to give the project to their friend Adani. The government should take note of public ire and withdraw the project. They should make amendments and start the tendering process again," Prof Gaikwad said.
She also alleged that the state government is trying to displace the native Dharavikars who also operate micro industries.
"Based on the information from the 1995 survey, the space would be allotted to Dharavi natives. But these will be far from Dharavi. There are many small scale industries such as leather, cloth, pottery, poultry farming. Dharavi has a separate identity, the government is bent on erasing it," Gaikwad said.
In retaliation, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has questioned several contracts of the BMC that were awarded when the Thackeray-controlled Shiv Sena was in power.
BJP Mumbai President Ashish Shelar countered: “It was Thackeray’s government that laid down the terms and conditions (for the project). Why didn’t they decide during their tenure to give houses of 500 sq ft each?,” he wanted to know.
The DRP was approved in 2004, however, it has seen several technical issues and delays.
The DRP is spread over 106 hectares.
Sandwiched between the Sion and Matunga stations of Central Railway and Mahim and Bandra stations on the Western Railway, the Dharavi locality is a sort of business-cum-residential-cum-warehouse area, where nearly seven to 10 lakh people stay and work, in an area of 2.1 sq km – making it the biggest slum locality of Asia. The famous Mithi river that empties into the Arabian Sea from the Mahim creek passes by the Dharavi area.
It has several business units’ right from textiles to pottery to fabrication to leather industry. Plastic recycling and garbage segregation too is done here. It has an estimated 5,000 business entities and 15,000 single-room factories. Goods produced here go to the Middle East, South-East Asia, United States and Europe and several other places.