BJP-led Maha Yuti locks horns with Maha Vikas Aghadi over Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Mumbai: The redevelopment of Dharavi - one of the biggest slum clusters of the world in Mumbai - has become a bone of contention between the ruling BJP-led Maha Yuti (MY) and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra.

The Gautam Adani-led Adani Group has won the bid for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) and Adani Realty would be executing the project with an initial investment of Rs 5,069 crore.

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) is the nodal agency for the project.

During the just-concluded Nagpur winter session of the Maharashtra legislature, the MVA comprising Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) group and Sharad Pawar-led NCP group raked up the issue of DRP.

Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray himself led a foot march and rally comprising several anti-BJP parties and groups from Dharavi to the Adani Group office at the Bandra Kurla Complex during which he hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

”The police personnel, conservancy workers and mill workers should get the houses. I am not against the development…but this is the biggest Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) scam in the world. Adani (Group) has secured Rs 100 crores worth TDR," Thackeray said and also added that minimum 500 sq ft flats should be given.