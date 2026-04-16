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BJP minister claims 'corporate jihad' in Maharashtra; says priority to Hindus in jobs 'need of hour'

Referring to the TCS case in Nashik, Rane alleged that jobs were being misused as a tool for religious conversion.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 08:44 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 08:44 IST
India NewsBJPMaharashtraTCSNitesh Rane

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