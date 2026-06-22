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Homeindiamaharashtra

BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh backs Oppn MPs joining NDA, questions need to induct more MLAs into Mahayuti

Bringing in additional MLAs could undermine those already part of the ruling alliance, Deshmukh claimed.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 06:49 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 06:49 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMaharashtra

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