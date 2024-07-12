BJP MLA complains about 'misleading' video showing her putting money in folder in Maharashtra assembly

Mumbai: BJP MLA Meghna Bordikar on Thursday took objection to a viral video that showed her putting two Rs 500 notes in a folder while sitting in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, claiming that it was misleading.

Raising the issue in the assembly, Bordikar said she wanted to buy medicines as she was feeling feverish in the morning, so she took out the notes and kept them in a folder for passing it on to her personal assistant.

But the video clip was being shared on X to create the wrong impression, she said.