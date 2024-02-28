BJP MLA seeks white paper on Mumbai's water woes, metro works delay under previous MVA govt

Mumbai: BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Wednesday demanded a white paper on Mumbai's water scenario and alleged cost escalation in Metro works under the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

Speaking in the legislative assembly, Shelar said the Mumbai civic body was ruled by a "single family" for 25 years and a whopping Rs 30,000 crore was collected in taxes, but Mumbaikars didn't get adequate water supply.

"The family (read the Thackerays) that ruled the BMC had its mayor and standing committee chief, but they failed to ensure adequate water supply to the people," he said.

The Bandra (West) MLA also said the Metro works' expenditure in Mumbai escalated by Rs 10,000 crore as the erstwhile MVA government held up related projects.

Notably, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday implemented a 15 per cent cut in water supply across Mumbai and neighbouring areas till March 5 after a fire damaged a transformer in a pumping station based in Thane, affecting water supply.

Shelar said the 24-hour water supply scheme has failed and demanded an investigation.

"I demand that a white paper be published on the city's water situation in a month," he added.

He said the aspirations of Mumbaikars have remained unfulfilled and claimed disparity in water supply between the island city and its suburbs.