BJP MLC announces 'Devabhau', 'Chhava' taxis for Mumbai; Damania, Cong flag bank fund use

BJP MLC announces politically branded cooperative taxi services in Mumbai amid criticism over bank fund use.

Key points

• Proposed taxi services BJP MLC Pravin Darekar announced 'Devabhau' and 'Chhava' cooperative taxi services in Mumbai, modelled on Bharat Taxi, to reduce reliance on private aggregators like Ola and Uber.

• Political branding concerns Critics, including activist Anjali Damania and Congress, questioned the use of Mumbai Bank funds for a politically branded scheme, calling it inappropriate and demanding transparency.

• Financial incentives The scheme offers loans at 10% interest from Mumbai Bank, with an 11% interest subsidy through state corporations, aiming to reduce financial burdens on drivers and vehicle owners.

• Employment and ownership The initiative aims to generate employment for Marathi youth, prevent exploitation, and ensure drivers retain vehicle ownership under the slogan 'Apali Taxi, Apali Malaki'.