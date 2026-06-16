BJP MLC announces 'Devabhau', 'Chhava' taxis for Mumbai; Damania, Cong flag bank fund use

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BJP MLC announces politically branded cooperative taxi services in Mumbai amid criticism over bank fund use.
Key points
• Proposed taxi services
BJP MLC Pravin Darekar announced 'Devabhau' and 'Chhava' cooperative taxi services in Mumbai, modelled on Bharat Taxi, to reduce reliance on private aggregators like Ola and Uber.
• Political branding concerns
Critics, including activist Anjali Damania and Congress, questioned the use of Mumbai Bank funds for a politically branded scheme, calling it inappropriate and demanding transparency.
• Financial incentives
The scheme offers loans at 10% interest from Mumbai Bank, with an 11% interest subsidy through state corporations, aiming to reduce financial burdens on drivers and vehicle owners.
• Employment and ownership
The initiative aims to generate employment for Marathi youth, prevent exploitation, and ensure drivers retain vehicle ownership under the slogan 'Apali Taxi, Apali Malaki'.
• Government backing
The project received approval from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, with policy frameworks finalised and registrations underway.
Key statistics
Between 2,000 and 5,000
Number of taxis planned in first phase
10%
Interest rate for loans
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Published 16 June 2026, 09:03 IST