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BJP MLC Lad meets Jarange, appeals for dialogue over Maratha quota issue

During the interaction, Lad acknowledged that he and Jarange had earlier shared ideological differences and had publicly criticised each other.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 09:34 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 09:34 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMaharashtraMLCMaratha quotaManoj Jarange

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