BJP MLC Lad meets Jarange, appeals for dialogue over Maratha quota issue

<p>Jalna: BJP Member of Legislative Council Prasad Lad on Friday met activist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manoj-jarange">Manoj Jarange</a> in Maharashtra’s Jalna district amid the latter’s renewed agitation over Maratha reservation, and called for talks over the issue.</p>.<p>The MLC visited Jarange at the activist’s Antarwali Sarati village, about 400 km from Mumbai.</p>.Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil threatens to launch agitation over Maratha quota in Maharashtra .<p>During the interaction, Lad acknowledged that he and Jarange had earlier shared ideological differences and had publicly criticised each other. However, he said his stand had always been that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had done more for the Maratha community than any other leader in the last 70 years.</p>.<p>“There may have been misunderstandings between us. I repeatedly appealed to Dada (Jarange) to understand what Devendra Fadnavis has done for the Maratha community. In his recent press conference too, Jarange appreciated Fadnavis. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also worked for the community,” Lad said.</p>.<p>Referring to Jarange’s call for another agitation beginning May 30, Lad said he had appealed through the media that the timing was not appropriate due to the intense summer, the sowing season, and school vacation.</p>.<p>“I felt May 30 was the wrong date for launching the agitation. Many people from the community may have gone back to their villages. The government has already taken several steps, and I have brought data regarding the work done,” he said.</p>.<p>Lad said he had not come in the capacity of an MLC or BJP leader, but as a worker of the Maratha community. He said he accepted Jarange’s invitation despite personal family issues, adding that his uncle and aunt were hospitalised.</p>.<p>“I became a public representative because of the community. Due to your movement, the Maratha community has gained respect across the country. I personally wanted to felicitate you and remove any bitterness in your mind against me,” Lad said while addressing Jarange.</p>.<p>He further said that while some issues raised during the agitation had been resolved, others were still pending, and asked whether he could help bridge the gap between the government and the agitators.</p>.<p>“Can I become your messenger? Can I help resolve the pending issues through my efforts?” Lad asked.</p>.<p>After the meeting, Jarange told reporters that Lad wanted to meet him to resolve the matter.</p>.<p>“I welcomed him as he wanted to resolve the issue. I’ve given an opportunity to convey our demands to the chief minister,” he said.</p>.<p>Jarange announced last week that he would launch an indefinite hunger strike from May 30 over the community’s “unfulfilled” demands, and gave the Maharashtra government a deadline of May 29 to distribute Kunbi caste certificates in Marathwada.</p>.<p>The activist has been demanding that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste included in the OBC category, which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.</p>.<p>Before his meeting with Jarange, Lad arrived at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday. He told the media that two persons were detained in the city for allegedly threatening him over the phone. The MLC said he had been getting threat calls for the past two to three days.</p>.'Dhananjay Munde gave Rs 2.5 crore supari to eliminate me', claims Manoj Jarange; NCP leader demands CBI probe on allegations.<p>“The calls continued even after I came here. The calls were diverted and picked up by my personal assistant. The callers said ‘we will not spare sir (Prasad Lad)’, we know the place where he is staying, including the room number,” said the BJP leader.</p>.<p>Lad said he then informed the police chiefs of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed and Jalna districts. He said police subsequently detained two persons from the CIDCO area in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while another person is on the run.</p>.<p>“Whenever we are out for a good cause, someone tries to create an obstacle. I have come here to meet Manoj Jarange. I am going to talk to Jarange like a brother,’’ Lad said. </p>