BJP, Modi trying to end Gandhi-Nehru ideology: Maharashtra Congress leader Chennithala

Mumbai: The Congress' Maharashtra in charge Ramesh Chennithala has said the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were trying to the end the Gandhi-Nehru ideology.

He was speaking on Saturday after a two-day state level training camp concluded in Lonavala in Pune, which was attended by all top leaders, including state unit chief Nana Patole, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and former minister Balasaheb Thorat.

"Narendra Modi and the BJP are working to end democracy. If Modi comes back to power, many people will have to go to jail. Because he doesn't believe in democracy or the Constitution. In this election, we face a do-or-die situation," Chennithala said.

"Modi constantly criticises Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru as he wants to end the Gandhi-Nehru ideology," the Kerala MLA added.

Speaking about the state level camp, he said there was very little time for the Lok Sabha polls, which will have to be fought in a scientific manner with proper booth management.

The INDIA alliance must work unitedly to ensure its wins 48 seats in Maharashtra, he said, adding that there must be discipline within the Congress.

It will not work if anyone starts speaking out of line, Chennithala added.

The NSUI, Youth Congress, frontal cells should also have regional level meetings, he added.

Patole said comprehensive discussions took place at the camp.