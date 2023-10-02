Home
Homeindiamaharashtra

BJP must give 33% tickets to women in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says VBA's Ambedkar

Ambedkar alleged the BJP and RSS do not treat women equally and adhere to tenets of the Manusmriti in this regard.
Last Updated 02 October 2023, 17:12 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party must give 33 per cent tickets in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to women to prove it is serious about women's reservation, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, he alleged the BJP and RSS do not treat women equally and adhere to tenets of the Manusmriti in this regard.

He said though the women reservation bill earmarking 33 per cent seats in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies was passed in Parliament, it will not be implemented before 2035.

This is because the reservations will come into force on the basis of Census and delimitation of constituencies, Ambedkar pointed out.

(Published 02 October 2023, 17:12 IST)
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsLok SabhaReservationVanchit Bahujan AghadiPrakash AmbedkarVBABill

