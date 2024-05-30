BJP protests in Maharashtra against NCP (SP) MLA Awhad for tearing up posters with Ambedkar's picture

State NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil in a post on X on Thursday said, "Jitendra Awhad has been actively working to protect the teachings of Dr Ambedkar. Nobody can doubt his integrity and dedication towards Dr Ambedkar. He has already tendered an apology for what unintentionally happened during the protest. I am confident that followers of Ambedkar will not fall prey to false campaign of the opposition." Reposting Patil's comments on his X handle, Awhad said he no longer feels alone.