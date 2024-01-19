JOIN US
india

BJP-RSS using God like EVM: Prakash Ambedkar

In the run up to the inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, veteran politician and Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi founder-President Prakash Ambedkar accused the BJP and its ideological parent RSS of using God like EVMs.
Last Updated 19 January 2024, 06:53 IST

Mumbai: In the run up to the inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, veteran politician and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder-President Prakash Ambedkar accused the BJP and its ideological parent RSS of using God like EVMs.

"In the last 10 years, BJP-RSS has appropriated many Indian icons and their legacies— Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Rabindranath Tagore, Sardar Bhagat Singh, because it doesn’t have any within its ranks,” said Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution.

“Now, BJP-RSS, without any morals and principles, is trying to appropriate God by using the Ram Mandir inauguration for its electoral gains. BJP-RSS is using God like EVM,” he remarked.

It must be noted that Ambedkar, who is two-time Lok Sabha member from Akola and one-term Rajya Sabha MP, was invited by Shree Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai for the inauguration, but, he declined.

“I received an invitation for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. I will not be attending the said event because the event has been appropriated by the BJP-RSS; a religious event has become a political campaign for electoral gains," added Ambedkar.

(Published 19 January 2024, 06:53 IST)
