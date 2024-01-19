BJP-RSS using God like EVM: Prakash Ambedkar

Mumbai: In the run up to the inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, veteran politician and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder-President Prakash Ambedkar accused the BJP and its ideological parent RSS of using God like EVMs.

"In the last 10 years, BJP-RSS has appropriated many Indian icons and their legacies— Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Rabindranath Tagore, Sardar Bhagat Singh, because it doesn’t have any within its ranks,” said Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution.