<p>Mumbai: The BJP and its Mahayuti ally Shiv Sena were ahead of their rivals as per the early trends of the local body elections in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> on Monday, establishing a lead in 200 and 137 Zilla Parishad seats, respectively.</p><p>Counting of votes for elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis began at 10 am.</p><p>While there was no official confirmation from the State Election Commission, TV channels reported that the BJP has established a lead in 200 out of 731 seats and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in 137 seats of Zilla Parishads till 2 pm.</p>.Nashik Kumbh Mela to draw 8–10 times more devotees: Fadnavis.<p>The NCP is ahead in 120 seats, Congress 46, Shiv Sena (UBT) 33, NCP (SP) 13, and others in 29.</p><p>The polls were held on Saturday in 12 Zilla Parishads - Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur - to elect 731 members along with 1,462 seats in 125 Panchayat Samitis under their jurisdiction.</p><p>A total of 2,624 candidates contested the Zilla Parishad polls, and 4,814 candidates were in the fray for the Panchayat Samiti elections.</p><p>The results are expected to shape the future course for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions of late Ajit Pawar and party founder Sharad Pawar.</p><p>The two factions had set aside their bitter two-year rivalry to contest these local body polls in an informal alliance in Pune, Satara, Solapur and Sangli, where candidates from both sides contested under the original 'clock' symbol.</p>