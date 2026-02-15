Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

BJP stages protest in Pune as Congress' Harshavardhan Sapkal equates Tipu Sultan and Shivaji Maharaj

The issue compounded when Sapkal equated Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to Tipu Sultan.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 14:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 February 2026, 14:29 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us