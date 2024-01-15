BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde's photo missing from Mahayuti rally banner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP MP Pritam Munde has objected to her late father and BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde's photo not finding a place on the banner at a Mahayuti rally.

Addressing a joint rally of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) on Sunday, Pritam said any programme without the photo of Gopinath Munde will not be welcomed in her constituency of Beed.