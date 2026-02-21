Menu
BJP workers show black flags to Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai over AI summit protest

A group of BJP supporters staged a protest at Mulund toll naka and raised slogans against him.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 06:41 IST
Published 21 February 2026, 06:41 IST
India NewsBJPMumbaiRahul GandhiMaharashtraIndia Politics

