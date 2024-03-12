BJP’s alliance partners Shiv Sena, NCP clash over Baramati

Mumbai: Amid the complexities of seat-sharing of Maha Yuti, the BJP’s alliance partners - Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP - seem to be clashing over Baramati, one of the prestigious Lok Sabha seats of Maharashtra.

The contest in Baramati mainly involves Supriya Sule, NCP (SCP) Sharad Pawar’s daughter and Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar.

However, Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare, a three-time MLA from Purandar and former minister, has thrown this hat into the ring saying that he would be contesting the polls in Baramati.

The six Assembly segments of the Baramati Lok Sabha seats are - Daund, Indapur, Baramati, Bhor, Purandar and Khadakwasla.

In Baramati, Shivtare, popularly known as Bapu, is a known opponent of the Pawars and he wants to contest the elections when the two members of the family are engaged in a direct political battle.