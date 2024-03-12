BJP’s alliance partners Shiv Sena, NCP clash over Baramati

Mumbai: Amid the complexities of seat-sharing of Maha Yuti, the BJP’s alliance partners - Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP - seem to be clashing over Baramati, one of the prestigious Lok Sabha seats of Maharashtra.
The contest in Baramati mainly involves Supriya Sule, NCP (SCP) Sharad Pawar’s daughter and Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar.
However, Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare, a three-time MLA from Purandar and former minister, has thrown this hat into the ring saying that he would be contesting the polls in Baramati.
The six Assembly segments of the Baramati Lok Sabha seats are - Daund, Indapur, Baramati, Bhor, Purandar and Khadakwasla.
In Baramati, Shivtare, popularly known as Bapu, is a known opponent of the Pawars and he wants to contest the elections when the two members of the family are engaged in a direct political battle.
“With the Lok Sabha elections not far away, people are talking about Supriya Tai and Sunetra Vahini. But I want to say that Baramati constituency is not a monopoly of any one family,” Shivtare said, adding that why should only one family be controlling a seat for decades.
“Why should we elect them ten times, especially when they have not done anything outside the Baramati city,” he said, adding that he would contest as an Independent or as ‘Narendra Modi Vichar Manch’.
“In Baramati, there are 6,86,000 votes in favour of the Pawar family and 5,80,000 votes against them. As the 6,86,000 votes are likely to be divided between both the candidates from the Pawar family, this leaves a substantial proportion of approximately 5,80,000 votes available for me to secure a victory."
It may be mentioned while Sharad Pawar has declared the name of Supriya Sule officially, Ajit Pawar’s party has said that the declaration of Sunetra Pawar's name is a “mere formality” and would be done once the seat-sharing is announced and Baramati seat comes to the party.
Shivtare’s statement has stunned the Shiv Sena top brass and so far, Shinde has not commented. The NCP leadership was rattled after Shivtare’s statement.
NCP state spokesperson Anand Paranjape, a former MP, who has represented Kalyan and Thane, said that if attempts are being made in Baramati, it would ensure damage in Kalyan. Incidentally, Kalyan is represented by Shinde’s son Dr Shrikant Shinde.