BJP's Ritu Tawde takes over as Mayor of Mumbai, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Ghadi is her deputy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde witnessed the proceedings from the gallery as Municipal Commissioner & Administrator Bhushan Gagrani conducted the proceedings.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 09:51 IST
Published 11 February 2026, 04:50 IST
