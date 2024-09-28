Blended finance and private sector participation crucial for Maharashtra’s climate agenda

Mumbai: As Maharashtra aims to become India’s first trillion-dollar economy by 2027-28 while also pursuing the country's net-zero carbon emissions target by 2070, there is a need to explore financing options beyond traditional government or public sources.

Private investment and innovative financial tools like blended finance are being considered key drivers for climate action funding.

These issues took center stage at a major workshop held by the State Climate Action Cell (SCAC) in collaboration with WRI India on Friday.

The workshop, themed ‘Climate Finance Access and Mobilisation Strategy for Maharashtra (2024-30),’ marked a significant step in crafting a comprehensive Resource Mobilisation Strategy (RMS) to meet the state’s ambitious climate goals.

Talking about a few climate-resilient strategies for Maharashtra, Praveen Pardeshi, CEO of the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), said, “The agricultural sector can gradually transition toward solar energy as many banking institutions are interested in extending credit facilities for this purpose. Enhancing public transport in cities and creating nature-based solutions are a few other strategies. Moreover, there is a need to ensure public consensus for such strategies and projects.”