BMC announces measures to combat air pollution in the city

Mumbai: Concerned about the dropping Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday made it mandatory for builders and developers to set up 35-feet-high iron sheet enclosures on all 6,000-odd construction sites across the metropolis and wrap the entire building under construction with green cloth, jute sheet or tarpaulin.
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by BMC’s Municipal Commissioner and Administrator, Iqbal Singh Chahal.
The BMC from October 23 would come out with Standard Operative Procedures (SOPs)/guidelines for ensuring better quality of air in Mumbai.
“The entire building under construction shall be enclosed with green cloth/jute sheet/tarpaulin to ensure that no dust spreads during the construction activity,” he said, adding that all construction sites shall compulsorily install sprinkler systems within 15 days and use the same for all times when the construction is ongoing.
"All construction sites shall mandatorily install anti-smog machines within 30 days,” he said.
“BMC shall deploy anti-smog vehicle-mounted machines on 50 to 60 major roads in the city. Similarly, all construction sites shall install independent air quality measuring devices and monitor them scrupulously,” Chahal said.