BMC announces measures to combat air pollution in the city

Mumbai: Concerned about the dropping Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday made it mandatory for builders and developers to set up 35-feet-high iron sheet enclosures on all 6,000-odd construction sites across the metropolis and wrap the entire building under construction with green cloth, jute sheet or tarpaulin.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by BMC’s Municipal Commissioner and Administrator, Iqbal Singh Chahal.

The BMC from October 23 would come out with Standard Operative Procedures (SOPs)/guidelines for ensuring better quality of air in Mumbai.