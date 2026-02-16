BMC corporators suggest structured 24×7 economic model for Mumbai

<p>As challenges facing India’s financial capital intensify, two newly elected corporators of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brihanmumbai-municipal-corporation">Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation</a> (BMC) from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samajwadi-party">Samajwadi Party</a> have proposed a structured 24×7 economic model for the city, citing Mumbai’s geographical and commercial advantages.</p><p>Corporators Amrin Shehzad Abrahani and Eram Siddiqui have written to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, urging authorities to initiate pilot projects in select high-potential zones.</p>.Nearly one-fourth of BMC winners face criminal cases, 79pc are crorepatis: ADR.<p>Proposed pilot areas include South Mumbai, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Lower Parel, and other major commercial corridors. </p><p>The corporators recommended strict regulatory frameworks covering noise control, waste management, traffic regulation, security deployment, and licensing compliance. </p><p>The proposal envisions a well-regulated night-time economy featuring food districts, cultural hubs, marine tourism, art festivals, and entertainment corridors aimed at stimulating MSMEs and entrepreneurship. “Mumbai has long been known as the ‘city that never sleeps’. With strategic planning and regulatory safeguards, Mumbai can formally transition into a structured 24×7 global city model that drives economic resilience, inclusive growth, and improved quality of life,” the corporators stated. </p><p>They noted that several global cities have adopted regulated 24-hour economic frameworks, resulting in increased employment, tourism growth, enhanced urban safety, and higher tax revenues. According to them, extended operational hours across designated commercial zones would significantly boost turnover in retail, hospitality, logistics, healthcare, and service industries. </p><p>The corporators added that the model would generate employment across multiple shifts, benefiting youth, women, semi-skilled workers, transport operators, and service professionals. Increased GST collections, licensing fees, and municipal revenues could further strengthen civic infrastructure and public welfare initiatives. </p><p>They also emphasized that a regulated 24×7 operational framework would enhance Mumbai’s position as an international financial and entertainment hub, attracting foreign investment, multinational corporations, global events, and tourism. </p>.BJP’s Ritu Tawde to be Mumbai Mayor as Thackeray-era grip over BMC ends after 25 years.<p><strong>What is the 24×7 Mumbai Model? </strong></p><p>Round-the-clock commercial operations in designated zones </p><p>Regulated night-time economy </p><p>Phased rollout starting with pilot areas </p><p>Strict civic and security guidelines</p><p>Expected Economic Impact </p><p>Higher Gross City Domestic Product (GCDP) </p><p>Job creation across multiple shifts </p><p>Boost to MSMEs and startups </p><p>Increased GST and municipal revenues Greater foreign investment inflow</p><p>Sectors Likely to Benefit </p><p>Retail and hospitality </p><p>Entertainment and tourism </p><p>Logistics and transport </p><p>Healthcare services </p><p>Food and nightlife economy</p>