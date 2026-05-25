BMC, IIM-Mumbai sign MoU to strengthen urban governance and innovation

<p>Mumbai: In a move aimed at promoting data-driven urban governance and strengthening civic administration, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Management-Mumbai to establish a structured framework for collaboration in urban governance, research, innovation and capacity building.</p><p>The partnership seeks to combine academic expertise with civic administration to address the increasingly complex challenges faced by Mumbai, one of the world’s largest metropolitan regions. The collaboration will leverage IIM Mumbai’s strengths in management, analytics, operations and public policy to support evidence-based governance and improve municipal service delivery.</p><p>Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide said Mumbai’s scale and urban complexity required collaborative and knowledge-based approaches.</p><p>“Mumbai’s scale and complexity require collaborative approaches grounded in knowledge, innovation and institutional capacity. This partnership with IIM Mumbai will help strengthen evidence-based governance, enhance administrative capabilities and create sustainable urban solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the city and its citizens,” Bhide said.</p><p>Director of IIM Mumbai Manoj Kumar Tiwari described the agreement as a convergence of academic excellence and civic leadership.</p><p>“Through this partnership, IIM Mumbai’s faculty, researchers and students will work closely with BMC to develop innovative, data-driven and implementable solutions that strengthen urban governance and improve the quality of life for citizens,” Tiwari said.</p><p>Officials said the collaboration is being envisioned as a potential national model for engagement between academic institutions and urban local bodies, particularly at a time when Indian cities are grappling with rapid urbanisation, infrastructure stress, climate vulnerability and mounting public service demands.</p><p>The MoU covers several strategic areas, including urban governance research, municipal finance, infrastructure planning, smart governance, public administration and sustainability initiatives. It also includes development of predictive data models, operational dashboards and analytical frameworks to support BMC’s ongoing digital transformation initiatives.</p><p>A major focus of the collaboration will be capacity building for civic officials through customised executive education programmes in urban management, geo-spatial infrastructure planning aligned with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, public-private partnership governance, procurement systems and risk management.</p><p>The partnership will also work towards improving operational efficiency in critical municipal sectors such as solid waste management, water supply, healthcare logistics and citizen-centric services.</p><p>Climate resilience and public health have also been identified as key areas of collaboration. Joint projects are expected in flood management, climate adaptation, carbon reduction, environmental sustainability and disease surveillance systems.</p><p>As part of the initiative, students and researchers from IIM Mumbai will be given opportunities for internships, field immersion projects, live consulting assignments and doctoral research based on urban challenges identified by the BMC.</p><p>One of the major outcomes envisaged under the partnership is the establishment of a joint BMC-IIM Mumbai Urban Innovation Lab or Centre of Excellence. The proposed facility is expected to function as a “living laboratory” for testing scalable urban solutions in areas such as mobility, waste management, water systems and digital governance.</p><p>According to officials, the Urban Innovation Lab will facilitate collaboration among civic administrators, policymakers, startups, researchers and students while creating a pipeline of implementation-oriented urban solutions.</p><p>To oversee implementation of the MoU, a Joint Steering Committee co-chaired by the IIM Mumbai Director and the BMC Commissioner will be constituted within 30 days. The committee will identify priority projects, monitor progress and review outcomes on a quarterly basis.</p>