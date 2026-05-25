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Homeindiamaharashtra

BMC, IIM-Mumbai sign MoU to strengthen urban governance and innovation

The partnership seeks to combine academic expertise with civic administration to address the increasingly complex challenges faced by Mumbai.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 15:22 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 15:22 IST
India NewsMaharashtraBMCIIM

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