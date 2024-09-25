BMC officer completes 'Ironman' triathlon in Italy, says fitness also important with work

Mumbai: Mumbai civic body's deputy commissioner Vishwas Mote has successfully completed the 'Ironman Italy Emilia Romagna' triathlon and expressed hope that his achievement will inspire others also to focus on fitness, officials said.

Mote took 15 hours, 25 minutes, and 4 seconds to complete the triathlon, held in Cervia, Italy on September 21, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release on Tuesday.

The event had 2,439 participants from across the world, including 28 competitors from India, it said.