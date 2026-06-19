BMC raises climate budget by 27% to Rs 20,730 crore for FY 2026-27

<p>Mumbai: Even as Mumbai grapples with a delayed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/southwest-monsoon">southwest monsoon</a>, falling reservoir levels and growing concerns over water security, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brihanmumbai-municipal-corporation">BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation</a> (BMC) has sharply increased its climate spending, earmarking Rs 20,730 crore for climate-aligned projects in FY 2026-27, with a renewed focus on heat resilience.</p><p>The allocation, up from Rs 16,321 crore last year, accounts for 43.04 per cent of the BMC's capital expenditure budget of Rs 48,164 crore and reflects Mumbai's push to become a climate-resilient and net-zero city by 2050 under the Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP).</p><p>The climate budget also includes investments in rooftop solar systems, LED lighting, decentralised sewage treatment plants, urban greening, sustainable mobility, air quality management, and flood and water resource management.</p><p>Including allocations by the BEST undertaking, Mumbai's total climate expenditure stands at Rs 20,731 crore in capital spending and Rs 4,633 crore in revenue expenditure.</p><p>The climate budgeting framework covers six sectors — energy and buildings, mobility, waste management, urban greening and biodiversity, air quality, and flood and water management. The BMC has identified heat stress, flooding, air pollution, coastal risks and landslides as Mumbai's key climate threats.</p>.Climate change mitigation urgent need, says Davanagere ZP CEO.<p>The FY 2026-27 budget also expands ward-level climate planning through pilot projects in four wards — G/N, G/S, F/N and F/S — aimed at developing localised responses to climate vulnerabilities.</p><p>Environmental groups welcomed the higher allocation but stressed the need for effective implementation.</p><p>B N Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation, said the increased spending marked a shift "from intent to action" but urged the BMC to give equal attention to water security, rainwater harvesting, reservoir management and the protection of wetlands, rivers and mangroves.</p><p>He also called for faster solar deployment across civic buildings and a technology-driven tree census to strengthen urban cooling efforts.</p><p>Urban planners say Mumbai's climate budget is emerging as a model for Indian cities. However, its success will ultimately depend on timely execution, transparent monitoring and measurable outcomes as climate-linked disruptions become an increasingly regular feature of urban life.</p>