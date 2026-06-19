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BMC raises climate budget by 27% to Rs 20,730 crore for FY 2026-27

The FY 2026-27 budget also expands ward-level climate planning through pilot projects in four wards — G/N, G/S, F/N and F/S — aimed at developing localised responses to climate vulnerabilities.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 03:24 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 03:24 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraBrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

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