Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

BMC receives emails warning of blasts in Mumbai with alleged 'Khalistan' reference; probe launched

The emails, with similar content, claimed that an improvised explosive device-laden car would be used to trigger a blast at the Mumbai mayor’s office at 1.11 pm.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 14:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 June 2026, 14:16 IST
India NewsMaharashtraBomb threatbomb squads

Follow us on :

Follow Us