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BMC tightens water curbs as Mumbai lake levels fall to 10.35%

With reservoir levels continuing to decline, the civic body has now extended restrictions to non-essential uses of potable water from June 17.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 16:07 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 16:07 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraBMCEl NinoLakes

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