BMC tightens water curbs as Mumbai lake levels fall to 10.35%

<p>Mumbai: With water stocks in Mumbai's seven reservoirs falling to just 10.35 per cent of capacity amid a delayed monsoon and El Niño-related concerns, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmc">BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)</a> on Tuesday announced a fresh round of restrictions, including suspension of water supply to new construction projects and swimming pools, besides a 20 per cent cut for industrial and commercial users.</p><p>The move marks a significant escalation in the city's water conservation measures as civic authorities seek to stretch available supplies until substantial monsoon inflows arrive.</p><p>Mumbai has already been under a 10 per cent water cut since May 15. However, with reservoir levels continuing to decline, the civic body has now extended restrictions to non-essential uses of potable water from June 17.</p>.Mumbai water cut: BMC turns up heat, warns of criminal action against electric pump users.<p>Under the new measures, all water connections supplied to construction sites will be temporarily disconnected, while no fresh water connections for new construction projects will be sanctioned until further orders. Water supply to swimming pools will also be suspended.</p><p>Industrial and commercial establishments, including sports clubs, will face a 20 per cent reduction in water supply. Supply to aerated water and packaged drinking water bottling plants will be restricted to the extent required for workers' drinking water needs.</p><p>Mumbai currently requires around 4,664 million litres of water daily, while the civic body supplies about 4,100 MLD under normal conditions. The city's drinking water comes from seven reservoirs: Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vihar and Tulsi.</p><p>According to the BMC, dwindling storage levels have heightened concerns about maintaining uninterrupted water supply if the monsoon's advance continues to remain sluggish.</p><p><strong>Focus on alternative water sources</strong></p><p>The civic body has directed institutions and establishments to maximise the use of alternative water sources such as wells, borewells and treated wastewater for non-potable purposes.</p>.As Morbe Dam levels drop to 12.73%, NMMC revives 100 wells to fight water concerns.<p>Public toilets, gardens, vehicle washing facilities and road-cleaning operations have been advised to use borewell or tanker water wherever possible. Major establishments, including the railways, refineries, defence installations and industrial units, have been asked to utilise treated sewage water from sewage treatment plants (STPs) for operational and secondary uses.</p><p>The BMC has also warned of strict action against misuse or wastage of potable water supplied by the civic body.</p><p><strong>Water stress reflects wider Maharashtra challenge</strong></p><p>The latest restrictions come against the backdrop of growing water stress across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mahrashtra">Maharashtra</a>, where reservoir levels in several regions remain significantly below normal for this time of the year.</p><p>Experts say the situation highlights the increasing vulnerability of major urban centres to climatic uncertainties and underlines the need for long-term measures such as rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling, groundwater recharge and demand-side water management.</p><p>For Mumbai, where over 20 million residents depend on a reservoir system spread across four districts, the coming weeks will be critical in determining whether further restrictions become necessary before the monsoon gathers momentum.</p>