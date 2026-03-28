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BMC to shut musical patch on Mumbai Coastal Road at night

"We have decided to curtail the time...music will play only from 6 am to 10 pm," said a BMC official.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 13:00 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 13:00 IST
India NewsMaharashtraBMCBrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

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