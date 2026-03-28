<p>Mumbai: More than a month after introducing a 'musical road patch' on Coastal Road, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to shut it during nighttime due to complaints from local residents.</p>.<p>"We have decided to curtail the time...music will play only from 6 am to 10 pm," said a BMC official.</p>.Why can’t Coastal Road produce a Marathi tune: MNS leader Amit Thackeray.<p>The patch, around 500 metres ahead on the first lane adjoining the divider after the exit for the Worli-bound underground tunnel, consists of special strips. </p><p>When vehicles travel over the grooves at 70 to 80 kmph, friction-generated sound waves produce the melody of 'Jai Ho' from the film "Slumdog Millionaire" which can be clearly heard inside the vehicle.</p>.<p>The novel feature was inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on February 11, but soon complaints began to pour in from local residents who said the frequent playing of music was disturbing their sleep. </p>