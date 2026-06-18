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Homeindiamaharashtra

BMC water curbs raise concerns for Mumbai's housing delivery pipeline

Mumbai's seven lakes currently hold only 10.35 per cent of their usable water stock, prompting the BMC to intensify water rationing measures.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 06:51 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 06:51 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraBMCBrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

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