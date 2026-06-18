BMC water curbs raise concerns for Mumbai's housing delivery pipeline

<p>Mumbai: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) latest water conservation measures, triggered by dwindling reservoir levels and a delayed monsoon, have raised concerns about their potential impact on Mumbai's real estate and construction sector. </p><p>However, industry experts believe the restrictions are unlikely to significantly derail the larger housing delivery pipeline across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) unless the water crisis deepens and spreads to neighbouring civic jurisdictions of Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts. </p>.BMC tightens water curbs as Mumbai lake levels fall to 10.35%.<p>Mumbai's seven lakes currently hold only 10.35 per cent of their usable water stock, prompting the BMC to intensify water rationing measures from June 17. </p><p>Besides the 10 per cent citywide water cut imposed from May 15, the civic body has suspended water connections to ongoing construction projects, halted approvals for new construction-related water connections, shut water supply to swimming pools and imposed a 20 per cent cut on industrial and commercial users.</p><p>The move comes at a time when MMR is expected to witness one of its largest housing completion cycles in recent years.</p><p>According to property consultancy ANAROCK, nearly 2.07 lakh housing units are scheduled for completion across MMR in 2026, with Mumbai city accounting for about 1.43 lakh units, or nearly 69 per cent of the total projected supply.</p><p>"Any disruption within Mumbai's municipal limits has the potential to affect key micro-markets such as South Mumbai, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Andheri, Borivali and Mulund, where a significant portion of the city's housing pipeline is concentrated," said Prashant Thakur, Executive Director and Head of Research & Advisory at ANAROCK Group.</p><h3>Impact may remain limited</h3><p>Industry experts, however, point out that the immediate impact on construction activity may be limited. Most construction sites rely largely on groundwater, recycled water and other non-potable sources for construction work, while municipal water is primarily used for labour welfare, sanitation and drinking purposes.</p><p>Nevertheless, the suspension of new water connections could affect project approvals and fresh launches if reservoir levels do not improve in the coming weeks.</p><p>Developers are also concerned that prolonged restrictions could impact labour welfare compliance and site productivity, particularly during peak construction periods.</p><h3>Wider concern is MMR</h3><p>The larger concern is whether other civic bodies across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region may be forced to adopt similar measures if reservoir levels continue to decline.</p><p>While Greater Mumbai falls under the BMC's jurisdiction, the wider MMR spans over 6,300 sq km and includes major urban centres such as Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar. None of these civic bodies has imposed comparable restrictions so far.</p><p>ANAROCK estimates that nearly 6.86 lakh housing units are currently under construction across MMR, with Mumbai accounting for more than 5.15 lakh units. Unsold inventory in the region stands at around 1.86 lakh units, three-fourths of which are located within Mumbai.</p><h3>Monsoon remains the key variable</h3><p>The real estate sector's immediate outlook will depend largely on the progress of the southwest monsoon. A timely revival of rainfall could ease pressure on reservoirs and prevent further restrictions.</p><p>However, if water stress persists and neighbouring municipal corporations follow BMC's lead, the region's housing delivery targets for the second half of 2026 could come under pressure.</p><p>Industry observers note that while the present measures represent a localised challenge rather than a metropolitan-wide crisis, they serve as a reminder of the growing vulnerability of urban infrastructure and construction activity to climate-linked weather disruptions, particularly in one of India's largest real estate markets.</p>