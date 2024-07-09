BMW hit-and-run: Mumbai court extends police remand of Sena leader's driver till July 11

The driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, was sitting in the luxury car with prime accused in the case, Mihir Shah (24), the son of Rajesh Shah, at the time of the crash on Sunday morning in central Mumbai's Worli area. Mihir Shah is accused of fatally knocking down a woman, Kaveri Nakhwa (45), with his BMW and injuring her husband before fleeing.