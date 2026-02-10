<p>Mumbai: The vulture conservation programme reached an important milestone in Maharashtra, as the Himalayan Griffon Vulture- which is usually found in the high altitude region and migrate to Indian states — was spotted in Melghat in Amravati district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a> due to presence of recently-released captive-bed vultures. </p><p>This was a special achievement in the vulture conservation programme, as vultures were locally extinct from Melghat and Tadoba and this happened after nearly a decade. </p><p>Very recently, after a Himalayan griffon was spotted in Melghat, an Eurasian griffon vulture was also spotted in Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur district. </p>.Jharkhand to launch vulture breeding programme with Bombay Natural History Society .<p>By 2004, the population of vultures in Maharashtra had declined drastically. This happened due to a certain NSAID drugs such as Diclofenac, aceclofenac, ketoprofen and nimesulide. </p><p>From that time onwards, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra-forest-department">Maharashtra Forest Department</a> (MFD) joined hands with the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) to revive the nearly extinct vultures.</p><p>As part of the ongoing efforts, 15 critically endangered long billed vultures were shifted from the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre, Pinjore, to the Somthana range in Melghat Tiger Reserve on April 23. </p><p>The birds were kept in an aviary for acclimatisation before their release.</p><p>On December 19, 2025, vultures were fitted with GSM and satellite transmitters to understand their movement, behaviour and survival. The birds were released from the aviary on January 2, 2026. </p>.BNHS releases 15 vultures in Melghat Tiger Reserve.<p>BNHS started feeding them out of the aviary naturally.</p><p>“Melghat has historically been a stronghold for vultures. We hope the birds relearn to thrive here. Their continued presence and exploration of the MTR area properly since last one month shows positive signs. On the top of it, their socialising with wild Himalayan griffon since last almost a week is remarkable news,” BNHS Director Kishor Rithe said. </p><p>“The fact that vultures released in Melghat are attracting wild vultures is a major achievement. The Himalayan griffon mixing with captive-released vultures and feeding alongside them indicates growing ecological acceptance of the MTR area,” said Bhaskar Das, a conservation biologist at BNHS.</p><p>A pioneer in vulture conservation, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bombay-natural-history-society">BNHS</a> runs Vulture Breeding Centres and several release sites, currently caring for around 700 vultures. </p><p>So far, 34 vultures have been soft-released in Melghat, Pench, and Tadoba Tiger Reserves in Maharashtra in 2025-26.</p>