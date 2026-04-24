<p>Mumbai: The Central University of Rajasthan (CURAJ) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>-headquartered Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) to strengthen collaboration in biodiversity conservation, research, training and academic exchange. </p><p>This strategic partnership aims to enhance institutional capacity and provide meaningful exposure to students and researchers by bringing together the strengths of both institutions.</p><p>The MoU outlines several key areas of collaboration, including joint laboratory research in environmental toxicology such as detecting Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) in livestock tissue samples using High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), bioaccumulation studies, soil analysis, and biodiversity assessment. It also focuses on field-based initiatives like ecological surveys, habitat restoration, and long-term monitoring of flora and fauna across Rajasthan and beyond.</p>.NADT, MNLU sign agreement to establish framework for academic cooperation, training & capacity building.<p>With a legacy of over 143 years, BNHS contributes rich expertise in biodiversity conservation, ecological monitoring and field-based research while CURAJ offers strong academic support, modern laboratory facilities and an energetic research environment.</p><p>BNHS Director Dr Kishor Rithe that the BNHS has been actively contributing in Pokharan, Keoladeo, Ajmer, Chambal regions of Rajasthan. </p><p>This collaboration will strengthen BNHS by providing laboratory and academic support to its staff. This will also provide opportunities to the University students to actually work in the field with BNHS researchers.</p><p>In addition, the partnership will promote capacity building through training workshops, student internships, and skill development in conservation science and environmental management. Knowledge-sharing will be encouraged through seminars, conferences, and joint publications to ensure wider dissemination of research and contribution to policy-making.</p><p>CURAJ Vice-Chancellor Prof. Anand Bhalerao said, “This partnership is not just an agreement, it is a shared commitment to protect our environment and learn from it. When institutions come together with a clear purpose, the impact becomes much bigger. I am confident that our students and researchers will gain valuable experience and together with BNHS, we will contribute meaningfully toward a more sustainable and responsible future.”</p>