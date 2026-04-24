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BNHS signs MoU with CURAJ to strengthen biodiversity conservation and research

This strategic partnership aims to enhance institutional capacity and provide meaningful exposure to students and researchers by bringing together the strengths of both institutions.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 04:30 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 04:30 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtrabombay natural history society

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