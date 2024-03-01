BNHS training provides insight into Tadoba's biodiversity

Mumbai: Tourists visiting Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) will now get trained by experts from the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) about different aspects of biodiversity of the Reserve.

The BNHS, which country’s premier research organisation working since the last 140 years in the field of biodiversity research and conservation and Chandrapur Forest Academy (CFA) jointly conducted the four day long training course for the nature guides working around TATR.

This course was sponsored by Mangrove and Marine Biodiversity Conservation Foundation of Maharashtra.