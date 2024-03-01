BNHS training provides insight into Tadoba's biodiversity

Mumbai: Tourists visiting Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) will now get trained by experts from the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) about different aspects of biodiversity of the Reserve.
The BNHS, which country’s premier research organisation working since the last 140 years in the field of biodiversity research and conservation and Chandrapur Forest Academy (CFA) jointly conducted the four day long training course for the nature guides working around TATR.
This course was sponsored by Mangrove and Marine Biodiversity Conservation Foundation of Maharashtra.
The training course was specially designed by BNHS and was held during 22-26 February 2024.
This course was conceptualised by BNHS President Praveen Pardeshi and designed by BNHS Director Kishor Rithe and CFA Executive Director M S Reddy.
Around 33 nature guides operating at different entry gates of TATR and resorts were selected for this course. The course was conducted at the CFA and were provided with invaluable insights into various aspects of wildlife interpretation and conservation through subject experts.
With a focus on fostering a deeper understanding of the TATR’s rich biodiversity and promoting responsible wildlife tourism practices, the workshop also covered a diverse range of topics essential for effective guiding and conservation stewardship.
Participants received comprehensive training in tracking and interpreting wild animal tracks and signs, enabling them to decipher wildlife behaviour and movement patterns within their respective habitats.
Etiquettes and ethics of Wildlife Tourism - Guiding principles and ethical practices in wildlife tourism were emphasized, with a focus on minimizing human disturbance to wildlife habitats and promoting sustainable tourism practices. Bird and Butterfly Identification: Essential skills for identifying avian and butterfly species were imparted to participants, enhancing their ability to facilitate birdwatching and butterfly spotting activities for visitors.
Scientists and experts in the field of wildlife like Senior forest officer M S Reddy, Dr Nishikant Kale, Uday Patel, expert in tribal culture Shankar Patil Gedam, Rahul Khot, Neha Mujumdar, Mandar Pingle, Rajesh Mangath, and Dr Raju Kasambe demonstrated different methods of communication, story telling and how to enhance the knowledge and understanding of the tourists.
A series of interactive sessions, field demonstrations, and hands-on training exercises were conducted in Junona and Mohurli forests and academy premises by the experts. Participants were encouraged to actively engage in discussions, share their experiences, and learn from one another, fostering a collaborative learning environment. The course modules were finally evaluated by expert conservation educator Dr Nishikant Kale of Nature Conservation Society.
Entire course was coordinated by Dr Raju Kasambe, Assistant Director (Conservation) and Fatema Hirkani, Assistant Conservation Officer at BNHS.