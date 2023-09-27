BNHS working on saving GIBs

“We are working on a model to preserve grasslands and protect the GIB in the Non-Protected Areas of the Thar Desert in Jaisalmer. We aim to secure the remaining habitat patches by fencing off a 35-hectare area. To achieve this, we seek support from the local community and will use chain-linked fencing. An intensive survey was conducted in Pokhran tehsil, we have identified some areas intensively used by the GIB from late monsoon till early summer, comprising a mosaic of fallow and privately owned farmlands and revenue land,” the BNHS report states.