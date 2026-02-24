<p>Mumbai: In a major initiative which can be replicated across India, the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a> government’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fisheries-department">Fisheries Department</a> have joined hands to revive native fish populations and restore ecological balance through a major project in the Ujani Reservoir. </p><p>Situated near Ujjani village in Madha tehsil of Solapur district, the Ujani Dam acts as a lifeline for the drought-prone region.</p><p>Situated at the confluence of Solapur, Ahilyanagar and Pune districts in Maharashtra, the Ujani Dam — on the Bhima River - and its backwaters have gained recognition as a significant bird hotspot.</p><p>On February 14, coinciding with the Valentine’s Day, at Palasdev in Pune district, the Fisheries department released 1.22 crore (12.2 million) fish fingerlings into the Ujani Reservoir.</p><p>The large-scale Fish Stocking Festival marked a renewed push to strengthen sustainable fisheries while supporting local fishing communities that depend on the reservoir for their livelihoods.</p><p>The species released included Rohu, Mrigal and Catla, collectively known as Indian Major Carps, which play a crucial role in maintaining freshwater ecosystems. </p>.Mangrove Cell conducts Asian Waterbird Census across Mumbai metropolitan region.<p>Officials said the initiative is already showing encouraging signs. Recent catch data study by BNHS indicate that the production of invasive Tilapia has declined by nearly 30-40 per cent, suggesting a gradual shift back towards native species dominance.</p><p>The BNHS has extended scientific support to the programme through its wetland eco-restoration and Fisheries development programme. </p><p>Senior Scientist Dr Unmesh Katwate, along with Project Scientist Devi Waingankar and Vaishnavi Patil, Project Coordinator Vidhi Eriyathalay, were present during the release.</p><p>“The fish fingerlings were transported in oxygenated tanks on three trucks to ensure their survival. Proper scientific handling methods were followed to avoid stress and mortality. At the reservoir, the fingerlings were released in batches of around 2,500 fish per net to ensure safe and uniform distribution under the supervision of fisheries officers and technical staff,” Dr Katwate said. </p><p>Looking ahead, the BNHS programme, supported by the Cipla Foundation, plans to breed 12 threatened and endemic native species during the early monsoon months of June and July, in sync with their natural migration patterns. </p><p>The organisation aims to release 10 lakh Indian Major Carp and 10 lakh fingerlings of the threatened Deccan Mahseer to rejuvenate the native fishery of Ujani wetland and the Bhima River ecosystem.</p><p>The intervention also follows the detection of invasive African catfish in November 2025, which was identified with BNHS’s assistance, reinforcing the urgency of restoring the reservoir’s ecological balance.</p>