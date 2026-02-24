Menu
BNHS works with Maharashtra's fisheries dept to revive native fish population, water ecosystem

The species released included Rohu, Mrigal and Catla, collectively known as Indian Major Carps, which play a crucial role in maintaining freshwater ecosystems.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 09:20 IST
Published 24 February 2026, 09:20 IST
