Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor rents out Mumbai apartment for Rs 20 lakh/month

<p>New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife have given on rent a luxury apartment in Mumbai for over Rs 20 lakh per month, according to Square Yards.</p>.<p>The apartment, originally purchased in May 2024 for Rs 58.6 crore, was jointly acquired by Shahid and Mira Kapoor.</p>.<p>In a statement on Tuesday, real estate consultant Square Yards said Kapoor recently rented out the luxurious apartment in 'Three Sixty West' project at Worli.</p>.<p>The property spans 5,395 square feet of carpet area and 6,175.42 sq ft of built-up area, with three dedicated car parking spaces.</p>.<p>The project 'Three Sixty West', developed by Oberoi Realty, is a high-end residential project spread over 1.58 acres, offering 4 and 5 BHK ready-to-move-in apartments.</p>.<p>The lease agreement, registered in November 2024, is for a tenure of 60 months with an initial security deposit of Rs 1.23 crore.</p>.<p>The property will generate an average gross rental yield of 4-5 per cent, it said.</p>.<p>The lease follows a tiered rental structure, starting at Rs 20.5 lakh per month and gradually increasing to Rs 23.98 lakh by the end of the term in five years. Additionally, the agreement includes a rent-free period for the first 10 months.</p>