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Bombay HC bars entry of Deltin company's new casino vessel into Goa's Mandovi river

Currently, there are six off-shore casino vessels anchored in the Mandovi river.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 10:09 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 10:09 IST
India NewsMaharashtraGoaPanajiBombay High CourtCasino

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