Bombay HC extends till October 16 stay on MPCB's closure order against NCP MLA's manufacturing unit

The firm in its plea filed through advocate Akshay Shinde alleged that the order has been passed “owing to political influence and considering the present political situation to pressurise the director of the petitioner company i.e. Rohit Pawar, who is also a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra.”

Rohit Pawar, who is the grand-nephew of Sharad Pawar, is the CEO of Baramati Agro Ltd.