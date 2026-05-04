<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bombay-high-court">Bombay High Court </a>on Monday granted bail to human rights activist and Lamar Surendra Gadling, win <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhima-koregaon-case">Bhima Koregaon</a>-Elgar Parishad case, considering his long incarceration. </p><p>A division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ajay Gadkari and Justice Kamal Khata noted that Gadling is in prison from June 6, 2018 and the trial of the case is yet to commence.</p><p>Since other accused in the case have been granted bail, the court granted parity. </p><p>Though Gadling has secured bail in the Bhima Koregaon case, he would remain in prison as he is in judicial custody in the 2016 Surajgarh arson case and is yet to secure bail in that matter.</p><p>In the Elgar Parishad case, a total of 16 persons were arrested and 15 of them have been granted bail by courts. </p>.Supreme Court judge Chandurkar recuses from hearing Surendra Gadling bail plea in 2016 Gadchiroli arson case.<p>Father Stan Swamy, an 84-year-old priest and tribal rights activist, died while in judicial custody in July 2021, awaiting trial.</p><p>The other accused in the case include Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj, Anand Teltumbde, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Shoma Sen, Gautam Navlakha, Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Jyoti Jagtao and Mahesh Raut.</p><p>The initial case was handled by the Maharashtra Police and later handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).</p>