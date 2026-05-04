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Bombay HC grants bail to Surendra Gadling in Bhima Koregaon case

Though Gadling has secured bail in the Bhima Koregaon case, he would remain in prison as he is in judicial custody in the 2016 Surajgarh arson case and is yet to secure bail in that matter.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 14:01 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 14:01 IST
India NewsMaharashtraBombay High CourtBhima Koregaon caseSurendra Gadling

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