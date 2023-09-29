Bombay HC grants temporary stay to MPCB's closure order against NCP MLA Rohit Pawar's firm

The petition, filed through advocate Akshay Shinde, alleged that the MPCB order was passed “owing to political influence and considering the present political situation to pressurize the director of the petitioner company that is Rohit Pawar.'

Rohit Pawar, a grand-nephew of Sharad Pawar, is the CEO of Baramati Agro which is into animal and poultry feed manufacturing, sugar and ethanol manufacturing, co-generation of power, trading of agri-commodities, fruits and vegetables and dairy products.