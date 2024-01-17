Bombay HC issues notice to Shiv Sena factions

Mumbai: In a fresh development, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday issued notices to Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar vis-a-vis his order in respect to the bunch of disqualification pleas filed by the two warring factions of the Shiv Sena.

The ongoing battle between Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, now the chief of Shiv Sena, and his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, currently leading Shiv Sena (UBT), has reached the court.

Last week, Narwekar declared that Shinde's group is the legitimate Shiv Sena but did not disqualify the MLAs from the other side. While the Thackeray-led group, seeking the disqualification of 16 MLAs, including Shinde, moved the Supreme Court, the Shinde-headed Shiv Sena approached the Bombay High Court, challenging the decision not to disqualify Uddhav-group MLAs.