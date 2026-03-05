<p>Mumbai: Considering security as paramount, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bombay-high-court">Bombay High Court</a> has refused any sort of relief to taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers seeking to offer namaz at the site of a now-demolished temporary shed near the city Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> during the month of Ramzan.</p><p>The court made it very clear that it was not preventing anyone from praying, but noted that hat prayers cannot be offered just anywhere when security concerns are involved. </p><p>The order came from a division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice B P Colabawalla and Justice Firdosh Pooniwalla.</p><p>“…Ramzan is an integral part of Islam…however, one cannot aim to a religious right to offer namaz at any place during especially near an airport where security concerns are high,” the bench noted. </p><p>The petition was filed by the taxi-rickshaw Ola-Uber Men’s Union claiming that a temporary shed near the CSMIA, where they used to offer prayers, was demolished by authorities around a year ago.</p>.Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea against puja at Ladle Mashak Dargah on Mahashivaratri.<p>The association has sought permission to use the same space or be allotted another site in the same area where they could offer namaz.</p><p>“When there is a security risk…security comes first; irrespective of religion. When it comes to security, we will not compromise one bit…religion or otherwise – security comes first. Everybody travel through this airport irrespective of their religion,” the bench said. </p><p>The court also pointed out that there was a madrassa located within one km where prayers could be offered and rejected the plea of offering prayers at a particular spot.</p><p>“You cannot decide the place. Tomorrow you will say you want to stand in the middle of Oval Maidan and offer prayers. That is not possible," the court said.</p>