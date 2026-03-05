Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Bombay HC refuses relief to those offering namaz near Mumbai international airport

The association has sought permission to use the same space or be allotted another site in the same area where they could offer namaz.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 10:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 March 2026, 10:47 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraRamzanBombay High CourtChhatrapati Shivaji International Airport

Follow us on :

Follow Us