Bombay HC seeks govt affidavit on patients being treated on street in Maharashtra’s Buldhana

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday took note of food poisoning patients being treated on a street outside a hospital in Maharashtra's Buldhana district and sought an affidavit from the government.

Government pleader P P Kakade submitted to the bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor that the hospital had a capacity of only 30 beds and around 150 persons had come complaining of uneasiness and stomach issues.

“All the persons suffered food poisoning after consuming sweet from a local temple. The hospital capacity was only 30 but it had enough staff and medicines," Kakade said.

He added that the patients were immediately treated and were discharged the next day.

“Their condition was not serious. We could not treat them inside the hospital and hence treated them outside,” Kakade told the court.

The bench then questioned what if anyone's condition had suddenly turned serious.