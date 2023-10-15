Bombay HC's Nagpur bench receives bomb threat letter demanding favourable verdict in property tax case

The Nagpur bench received the letter on October 11, and it stated that a bomb attack would be carried out on two judges if they delivered an unfavourable verdict on a plea filed by one Prabhakar Kale challenging a hike in property tax by the Warud Nagar Parishad in Amravati, an official said.