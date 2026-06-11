Bombay High Court asks Salman Khan's farmhouse neighbour to consider deleting 'defamatory' posts

<p>The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=salman%20khan">Salman Khan</a>’s Panvel farmhouse neighbour to consider deleting his posts against the actor saying that access to social media does not entitle anyone to post defamatory content, including against celebrities. </p><p>A single bench of Justice Sharmila Deshmukh questioned why anyone should upload such content on social media instead of addressing their grievances with the authorities concerned.</p><p>The order was issued to Ketan Kakkad who owns the property adjoining Khan's farmhouse at Panvel in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township.</p><p>Kakkad alleged that Salman violated environmental norms during the construction of his farmhouse and blocked access to the neighbour's property. He also claimed to have approached authorities on the issue, but no action was taken.</p>.Salman Khan sends legal notice to makers of 1998 blackbuck case-inspired film 'Kala Hiran'.<p>This led to Khan filing a defamation suit against Kakkad, claiming he had uploaded videos and other content on social media about the actor's activities at his farmhouse and that the posts were defamatory.</p><p>When a civil court refused to order Kakkad to take down the videos, Salman approached the High Court.</p><p>The actor said that the posts uploaded by Kakkad were not only defamatory in nature, but also communally provocative against him.</p><p>"Just because one has access to social media does not mean they can upload videos about any person, whether a common citizen or a celebrity, merely to defame them. Why upload such videos on social media?" Justice Deshmukh said.</p><p>The bench suggested Kakkad to consider deleting the content and posted the matter for further hearing on July 6. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>