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Homeindiamaharashtra

Bombay High Court asks Salman Khan's farmhouse neighbour to consider deleting 'defamatory' posts

The court questioned why anyone should upload such content on social media instead of addressing their grievances with the authorities concerned.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 10:14 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 10:14 IST
Salman KhanIndiaMaharashtraBombay High Court

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