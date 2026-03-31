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Bombay High Court dismisses plea challenging Shiv Sena MLA's win in 2024 polls

The plea filed by Congress's Kailash Gorantyal stated that Khotkar was ineligible as he was the chairman of the Jalna Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC).
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 10:32 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 10:32 IST
India NewsBombay High CourtMaharsahtra

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