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Bombay High Court disturbed by mother's possessiveness of child; upholds father's visitation rights

The court was hearing an application filed by the man seeking access to his minor son during the summer vacation.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 10:18 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 10:18 IST
India NewsMaharashtrasummer vacationBombay High Courtchildmother

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