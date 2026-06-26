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Bombay High Court fumes at police for not giving FIR copies to accused; imposes cost on Palghar police station SHO

The bench imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the SHO of the Wada police station and directed him to deposit the amount in the court from his salary within two weeks.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 10:02 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 10:02 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPalgharBombay High CourtFIR

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