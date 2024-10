Bombay High Court quashes municipality bus driver's conviction for pedestrian's death in 1997

As per the case details, on December 2, 1997, Shivaji Karne was driving from Chira Bazaar to Crawford Market in south Mumbai, and while taking a turn at a traffic signal, he rammed into a man crossing the road. Karne and the bus conductor rushed the man to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.