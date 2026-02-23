Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Bombay High Court quashes order staying proceedings against Anil Ambani to classify his bank accounts as fraud

Ambani's counsels sought the HC to stay its order so that they could approach the Supreme Court, but the request was declined.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 07:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 07:59 IST
India NewsMaharashtraBombay High CourtAnil Ambani

Follow us on :

Follow Us