Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Bombay High Court raps Centre over delay in responding to plea by mother of Agniveer killed in Operation Sindoor

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Hiten Venegaonkar granted the Centre time till May 6 to file its affidavit in response to the plea filed by the mother of Agniveer Murali Naik
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 10:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 April 2026, 10:35 IST
India NewsAgniveerBombay High CourtOperation Sindoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us