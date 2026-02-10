Menu
Bombay High Court reduces life term of rape convict to 12 years, cites his age at time of crime, essay on Gandhiji

The convict was 20 years old at the time of the offence, had no prior criminal record, had been in custody since December 2016, and was not released even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the court noted.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 14:37 IST
Published 10 February 2026, 14:37 IST
